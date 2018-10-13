The exact nature of the relationship between Donald Trump and his favorite daughter, Ivanka, has long been a source of fascination for people — mostly because, uh, it seems a little odd at times, to use the safe adjective. Omarosa Manigault Newman, who worked alongside Trump in the White House for a bit, knows this all too well, and used a chunk of her Real Time appearance to recall some of the weird moments she witnessed between the President and his First Daughter. “He would kiss her on the lips. He would rub her for a very long period of time,” she said. “It was awkward.” He would also “pat her on the behind” frequently, while Ivanka loved being referred to as “Daddy’s Little Girl.” (Her preferred way to introduce Trump to people? “My daddy.”)

Not to be outdone, Omarosa also unloaded on the “Ken” to Ivanka’s “Barbie,” Jared Kushner. “He is that guy in the room who thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room. He has absolutely no idea of what is going on,” she said. “He doesn’t know how stupid he sounds when he’s talking at those meetings.”