OITNB. Photo: Cara Howe/Netflix

Good news: The ladies of Litchfield (and the other prisons they got shipped to) just got their release date. Bad news: It’s the end for both them and the show. Orange Is the New Black will conclude with season seven, Netflix has announced. The show was given a three-season renewal back in 2016, with the expectation then that it could continue past that order with showrunner Jenji Kohan remaining onboard if she wanted and, according to us, could’ve feasibly run forever. But, alas, season seven fulfills that order and will now be its last. “My heart is orange but fade to black,” Kohan said in a statement. OITNB joins House of Cards in becoming the first Netflix original shows to enter its graveyard. We’re sure Piper and Iron Fist will get along just great.

