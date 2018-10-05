Oscar Futures: How Will The Favourite Untangle Its Three Stars?

Up

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Last week Bradley Cooper sat down with the New York Times for a profile that turned into an extended negotiation about how much of himself the actor turned director was willing to reveal. (The answer: not much.) Then, four days later, he did a sitdown with W that covered much the same ground. Why is he agreeing to all these interviews if he hates them so much? Because he wants that Oscar, baby! Despite his disagreements with the thrust of the questioning, I think Cooper might be pretty pleased with how the profiles turned out: Not only did they promote his movie, they did so by painting him as a Serious Artist who’s a class apart from his thirstier peers.