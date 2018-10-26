Benicio Del Toro Seduces Patricia Arquette in a New Escape at Dannemora Trailer

Would you help Benicio Del Toro break out of prison? What if he whispered really seductively at you? In Ben Stiller’s upcoming Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, Patricia Arquette stars as Joyce “Tilly” Mitchell, the Clinton Correctional Facility employee who helped inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat escape in June 2015, leading to a weeks-long manhunt that everyone who lives in New York state will remember vividly. Co-starring Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano as Richard Matt and David Sweat, respectively, Escape at Dannemora premieres on Sunday, November 18.