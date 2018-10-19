Let Some Joy Into Your Life With These Paul F. Tompkins Jingles

Paul F. Tompkins, as you probably know, is an extremely funny man. In addition to being a very talented improviser, stand-up comedian, and podcast superstar, he’s also made quite a name for himself as a master of the fine art of jingle-making — more specifically, the fine art of vanity license plate jingle-making. Tompkins has been posting videos of his jingles on Instagram for years now, but thankfully he’s also been sharing them on Twitter in one very handy and highly recommended thread. They’re all absolute musical perfection, so we rounded up a bunch of them for your jingle-viewing pleasure. In no particular order …
MRS TMBL
VALID8R
B PEARL
SAMMY SS
91GT3RS
KRLYSUE
CRE8 MUS
CAVIE JO
MANNIZE
SCALYWG (cut short, unfortunately)
Microwave Karaoke
Evans Family Barrels
The London Eye
Doctor Strange
The House with the Clock in Its Walls
Bluetooth Karaoke
Baby Shoe Skeleton
Pro-Cut Meat Grinder
Thank you, Mr. Tompkins, for your service.