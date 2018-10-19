wonderful things

Let Some Joy Into Your Life With These Paul F. Tompkins Jingles

Paul F. Tompkins, the jingle master. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Paul F. Tompkins, as you probably know, is an extremely funny man. In addition to being a very talented improviser, stand-up comedian, and podcast superstar, he’s also made quite a name for himself as a master of the fine art of jingle-making — more specifically, the fine art of vanity license plate jingle-making. Tompkins has been posting videos of his jingles on Instagram for years now, but thankfully he’s also been sharing them on Twitter in one very handy and highly recommended thread. They’re all absolute musical perfection, so we rounded up a bunch of them for your jingle-viewing pleasure. In no particular order …

MRS TMBL

VALID8R

B PEARL

SAMMY SS

91GT3RS

KRLYSUE

CRE8 MUS

CAVIE JO

MANNIZE

SCALYWG (cut short, unfortunately)

Microwave Karaoke

Evans Family Barrels

The London Eye

Doctor Strange

The House with the Clock in Its Walls

Bluetooth Karaoke

Baby Shoe Skeleton

Pro-Cut Meat Grinder

Thank you, Mr. Tompkins, for your service.

