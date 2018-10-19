Let Some Joy Into Your Life With These Paul F. Tompkins Jingles

Paul F. Tompkins, the jingle master. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Paul F. Tompkins, as you probably know, is an extremely funny man. In addition to being a very talented improviser, stand-up comedian, and podcast superstar, he’s also made quite a name for himself as a master of the fine art of jingle-making — more specifically, the fine art of vanity license plate jingle-making. Tompkins has been posting videos of his jingles on Instagram for years now, but thankfully he’s also been sharing them on Twitter in one very handy and highly recommended thread. They’re all absolute musical perfection, so we rounded up a bunch of them for your jingle-viewing pleasure. In no particular order …

MRS TMBL

A NEW SONG FOR THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/HY1JwCVmYz — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) July 13, 2017

VALID8R

B PEARL

SAMMY SS

91GT3RS

KRLYSUE

CRE8 MUS

CAVIE JO

MANNIZE

A NEW SONG FOR THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/rDKPIkxMT6 — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 14, 2018

SCALYWG (cut short, unfortunately)

This was a first! The guy whose plate this was walking towards the car when I started and I was mortified and put my phone away and drove off. Anyway, the song was gonna be about a bald lizard who has to wear a scaly wig. pic.twitter.com/7sJhwHzLvU — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) September 28, 2018

Microwave Karaoke

Trailer karaoke time pic.twitter.com/5ulFWenBpG — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 21, 2018

Evans Family Barrels

The London Eye

Doctor Strange

The House with the Clock in Its Walls

Bluetooth Karaoke

Trailer karaoke time again pic.twitter.com/SvzBSX29MU — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 21, 2018

Baby Shoe Skeleton

A NEW SONG FOR THE WORLD #tbt pic.twitter.com/pe0ZxKE7l1 — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) March 1, 2018

Pro-Cut Meat Grinder

I’LL WAIT FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/gNozQIYyqo — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) April 16, 2018

Thank you, Mr. Tompkins, for your service.