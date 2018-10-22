Paula Abdul Falls Right Off The Edge Of The Stage Mid-Concert

Paula Abdul took her stage show to another level while performing in Biloxi, Mississippi on Saturday. The floor level, are we right? But in all seriousness, we hope she’s okay, because based on the sound of her body landing and the collective audience gasp, that was a not-insignificant drop. According to TMZ, Adbul fortunately got right back up and finished the concert, the most recent stop on her Straight Up Paula! tour. Don’t feel too bad, Paula. We all take huge spills occasionally, and most of us don’t even have solo headlining tours to take them on. Like at 40%, at the absolute most.