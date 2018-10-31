Pete Davidson Got Steely Dan’s Crowd Hyped

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

If you were worried about how Pete Davidson was handling his breakup from Ariana Grande, or just how the Steely Dan concert at the Beacon was, fret no more! He’s doing great and the show seems to have been super fun! We know this because fellow concert-goer and apparently enthusiastic Steely Dan fan John Mulaney posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday evening lauding Davidson’s successful hyping of the crowd. “I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands. Pete Davidson changed that tonight,” he wrote. The video features numerous audience members jumping to their feet, while an already stoked Davidson gleefully cries, “Everybody’s getting up!” It looks like fun were had by all except those who were really looking forward to getting through a concert without standing.

I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands. Pete Davidson changed that tonight. pic.twitter.com/h7Y6HoGult — John Mulaney (@mulaney) October 31, 2018