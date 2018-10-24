Pete Holmes’s Second HBO Stand-up Special Dirty Clean Premieres in December

Pete Holmes. Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Pete Holmes will return to HBO later this year with his second stand-up special for the network. Titled Dirty Clean, the special will tape at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, Oregon, next month and feature Holmes “confronting personal truths about the mechanisms of consciousness, Michael Jackson, the afterlife and Elon Musk, as well as sharing a few thoughts on being a new dad.” Marcus Raboy, who directed Holmes’s debut HBO special Faces and Sounds in 2016, will return to direct Dirty Clean. The special will air on HBO Saturday, December 15, and also be available on HBO’s streaming and On Demand platforms.

Holmes’s HBO series Crashing, meanwhile, earned a season-three renewal earlier this year and is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.