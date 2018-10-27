Peter Alexander Joins Today, But Not As Megyn Kelly’s Replacement

Peter Alexander. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

One day after NBC booted Megyn Kelly from her 9 a.m. Today Show hour, the morning program is enlisting an already-on-the-network face to help flesh out the rest of its schedule. Peter Alexander and his chiseled jawline have joined Today on Saturdays, where he’ll co-anchor the show alongside Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreye. But for all of you who enjoy seeing Alexander with an earpiece outside the White House for NBC News, don’t worry. THR reports he’ll continue to serve as the network’s White House correspondent, a role he’s held since 2012. “I’ve been watching this show since I was a kid and I am so honored,” he said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to share this set with you guys.” Us too!