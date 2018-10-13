Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Prince is joining an illustrious list of musicians who have been forced to unite for one reason and one reason only: To stop our president from using their sweet, sweet sonic beats. Per Rolling Stone, the Prince estate is demanding that Donald Trump stop playing “Purple Rain” at his numerous pre-Midterms rallies throughout the country. News of Trump’s sonic deviancy reached Prince’s half-brother, Omarr Baker, who subsequently issued a statement to express the estate’s anger. “The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or the White House to use Prince’s songs,” he tweeted on Thursday, “and have requested that they cease all use immediately. (No word yet on if an actual cease-and-desist is involved.) Trump has had an interesting history of angering musicians with his song choices since he hit the campaign trail in 2015: Everyone from Adele to the Rolling Stones to Twisted Sister have also demanded that he stop playing their music, revenues be damned.