Project Runway Announces New Blonde Supermodel As Host

Bravo is indeed making its rebooted Project Runway work. The network announced today a new set of fashion industry pros who will guide hopeful designers through the competition. Model, entrepreneur, baker, and koder Karlie Kloss will board as an executive producer and assume the hosting role originated by Heidi Klum (who is off with Tim Gunn to Amazon for a new show), and Project champion Christian Siriano will take over for Gunn as mentor. Designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth will judge where Zac Posen used to be, but you know who is still there to hold it down for the original DNA of the show? Nina García. Veterans may depart and new faces may take their place, but Nina García is eternal, and as such will continue serving as a judge on the Project, which will catwalk again with its new team in 2019.