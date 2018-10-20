Danny Leiner, Stoner Comedy Maestro, Dead at 57

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

The director Danny Leiner, who’s perhaps best known for his contributions to the buddy-stoner canon with Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle and Dude, Where’s My Car?, has died at the age of 57. EW confirmed Leiner’s cause of death resulted from “a long illness.” In addition to his penchant for directing affable duos on the big screen, Leiner had a prolific television directing career over the past two decades, which included Arrested Development, the Office, Gilmore Girls, the Sopranos, and ﻿Freaks and Geeks. “Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion,” John Cho wrote on Twitter. “To his friends and family, my deepest condolence.” Added his fellow White Castle co-star Kal Penn: “Sending my love to his family and friends. He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person.” If you live in a state where herbal refreshments won’t send you to the clinker, consider honoring him tonight.

I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Danny Leiner, who became my friend when he directed Harold and Kumar go to Whitecastle. Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion. To his friends and family, my deepest condolences. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) October 20, 2018

Very sad to learn that our friend Danny Leiner passed away. We initially got to know each other when he directed Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle. Sending my love to his family & friends. He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) October 20, 2018