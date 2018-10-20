Danny Leiner, Stoner Comedy Maestro, Dead at 57

The director Danny Leiner, who’s perhaps best known for his contributions to the buddy-stoner canon with Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle and Dude, Where’s My Car?, has died at the age of 57. EW confirmed Leiner’s cause of death resulted from “a long illness.” In addition to his penchant for directing affable duos on the big screen, Leiner had a prolific television directing career over the past two decades, which included Arrested Development, the Office, Gilmore Girls, the Sopranos, and Freaks and Geeks. “Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion,” John Cho wrote on Twitter. “To his friends and family, my deepest condolence.” Added his fellow White Castle co-star Kal Penn: “Sending my love to his family and friends. He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person.” If you live in a state where herbal refreshments won’t send you to the clinker, consider honoring him tonight.