Quavo. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kanye West’s bizarre West Wing antics might have dominated the news of the day, but Migos’s Quavo is here to serve you a well-earned night call, releasing his new Quavo Huncho album a few hours before its expected October 12 drop.

Last week, Quavo revealed the album’s cover art, which raised many questions, with its fantasy vibe (read: Quavo’s face framed by creepy tree branches, a bird of prey, and two dragons). While we don’t have many answers to what inspired that aesthetic yet, we do have a 19-song album, which includes the three songs he dropped in August, “Lamb Talk,” “Bubblegum,” and “Workin Me,” as well as features from Cardi B and Madonna (on a song titled, “Champagne Rosé”), Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and more.

The whole album clocks in at a little over an hour, which is hopefully just long enough for you to fall asleep and dream about Cardi, Madonna, and Quavo sipping sparkling pink wine while cutting their track. Please fill my cup, too. Listen below.