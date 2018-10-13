Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AT&T

We’re not saying soon Reese Witherspoon will be producing every show with a female protagonist on television. We’re saying if all goes as planned Reese Witherspoon will be producing every show with a female protagonist on TV. To whit, the Big Little Lies star’s latest project, Americanized, is currently in development with a script commitment from ABC, and it’s being developed through her Hello Sunshine banner.

Based on iZombie writer’s Sara Saedi’s memoir of the same name, Americanized the sitcom will similarly tell the tale of an Iranian immigrant family establishing a new life in America while “living with a huge secret: they’re undocumented immigrants,” a fact the author discovered when she was 13. Saedi will write the pilot, executive produce, and, like all creators working with Reese Witherspoon, undoubtedly field constant family requests to meet Reese Witherspoon.