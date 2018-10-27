Before your favorite ancient meme, the rickroll, began terrorizing innocent people on the Internet with the ungodly smooth voice of a British man, Rick Astley was a normal fella from Lancashire with dreams. Big dreams, we tell you! In fact, when he finally got the chance to record a music video for “Never Gonna Give You Up,” he thought it was the coolest thing ever — until realizing just how low budget it was going out to be. “I turned up with a bunch of clothes in a bag. They’re all my clothes, it wasn’t styled,” he explained on Graham Norton. “There was a guy when we recorded working through the night, who kept shouting through his window, Will you shut the fuck up!” To make matters worst, Astley doesn’t know the whereabouts of the video’s iconic trench coat, depriving Planet Hollywood of a centerpiece.

Related