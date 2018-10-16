Riverdale Unveils Photos From Its ’90s-ified Flashback Episode

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

The dream of the ’90s is alive, in a town that defies human understanding of climate and spatial dimensions, and yet somehow exists within our own timeline. This season, Riverdale is giving the (horny) teens’ (horny) parents a 1990s-set flashback episode, in which the main cast plays the younger version of the adults. EW has a few photos from “The Midnight Club,” which is an homage to The Breakfast Club and somehow incorporates the spooky game of “Gryphons & Gargoyles” that was involved in a murder in the present timeline.

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW

Among the highlights of the photos, we’ve got Lili Reinhart as bored teen Mädchen Amick, KJ Apa as a slouching 1990s Luke Perry, and Camila Mendes as teen Hermione, who was apparently a disaffected extra from Clueless. There’s also Madelaine Petsch as teen Penelope Blossom, Cole Sprouse as teen FP Jones, and Ashleigh Murray as teen future mayor Sierra.

Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

“The Midnight Club” airs on November 7. Shout-out to whoever decided the best way to signify the ’90s was to write “End Apartheid” on a mirror in lipstick.