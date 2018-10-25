Robert De Niro Mailed Suspicious Package Similar to Clinton, Obama Bombs

“It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump.’ It’s ‘Fuck Trump.’” Photo: JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Police say a suspicious package similar to the pipe bomb packages recently mailed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and others was delivered to Robert De Niro’s Tribeca office early Thursday morning. According to CNN, the package was found on the seventh floor of 375 Greenwich Street around 4:45 a.m. The building houses the actor-director’s Tribeca Productions, the Tribeca Film Festival office, and his Tribeca Grill restaurant.

NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill said on Twitter that the authorities have sent the package to a secure facility in the Bronx. X-ray images showed that the package sent to De Niro contains a device that looks similar to the pipe bombs sent to major Democrats earlier this week. The package sent to De Niro had Florida representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s address as a return address, and used six American-flag stamps in two rows, just like the other suspicious packages.

The most highly-trained experts in the world are investigating today’s suspicious package in #TriBeCa — & the item is now en route to a secure facility in the #Bronx. Together with our partners @NewYorkFBI, @ATFNewYork, @nyspolice & more, @NYPDCT WILL find whoever is responsible. https://t.co/4WcCwz4dME — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) October 25, 2018

De Niro has been a vocal critic of President Trump since before his election. I’m going to say one thing: Fuck Trump,” De Niro said onstage at the Tony Awards in June. “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump.’ It’s ‘Fuck Trump.’”