You Can Stream Robyn’s New Album Honey Right Now

Dance, bitches. Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Happy Honey Day! Happy Robyn Day! Happy Everything Else But Friday! Today, pop whisperer and your favorite Swede Robyn has released Honey, her eighth solo album, which is also her first solo album in eight years since 2010’s beloved Body Talk. (She released a couple of collaborative albums to tide us over in the interim.) The album, inspired by a breakup as well as the death of her collaborator Christian Falk, includes “Missing U,” her Girls song (the title track) sans Adam Driver talking over it, “Human Being,” and more. It also features contributions from Kindness, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, Zhala, Klas Åhlund, and Tophat. And you can stream it all below. Celebrate accordingly, by which we mean go clubbing at once. Find a rave. Dance, bitches.