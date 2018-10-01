Rocketman Teaser: Taron Edgerton Is Elton John, Glasses and All

The Rocketman teaser opens with iconic duh-duh-duh of “Bennie and the Jets.” Described as an “epic musical fantasy” about Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years, we can see Taron Egerton as the iconic musician: in the studio, onstage, partying, boozing, recording, and wearing lots of super-big, super-thick glasses. “There are moments in a rock star’s life that define who he is,” Egerton says. “Where there is darkness, there is now you.” Egerton did his own singing in the biopic, which co-stars Jamie Bell as collaborator Bernie Taupin and Bryce Dallas Howard as John’s mother. See it in theaters next summer.

