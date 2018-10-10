Ryan Adams Gave the Most Ryan Adams Quote About His Marriage to Mandy Moore

Sir. Photo: Getty Images

Mandy Moore, national treasure, was once married to Ryan Adams, national pot-stirrer, and in a recent interview with Glamour, she spoke candidly — but with no ill will! — about their divorce. “I don’t feel guilty for it. I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t,” she said. “I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.” Moore is now engaged to a different rock dude and is TV married to perfect male specimen, Jack Pearson, so you could say her life is peachy. Meanwhile, Adams is bitter. Catching wind of a pull quote from that interview, via Perez Hilton, in which Moore also said their marriage was “not the smartest decision. I didn’t choose the right person,” he has responded on Twitter how only your douchebag liberal-arts-major ex would.

She didn't like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start... If only I could remember the start lol https://t.co/wbMqzJFRAp — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 10, 2018

Keep the bad blood in 2015, sir.