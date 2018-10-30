Now that we’ve all had our first reactions to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix rounded up ‘90s sitcom Sabrina Melissa Joan Hart and her costars, Nate Richert (Harvey), Beth Broderick, and Caroline Rhea (Aunts Zelda and Hilda, respectively) to gauge their response to the new, significantly spookier supernatural heroine. Honestly, it’s a mixed bag based on the screaming?

On one hand, sexy, dark teen witches aren’t for everyone. On the other hand, massive upgrade on Salem, who, as Caroline Rhea points out, was basically played by an “alcoholic rabbit wearing a hairpiece” on the original show. Either way, no matter which comic book adaptation you loved the most, we can all agree on one thing: Never throw a party in the mines!