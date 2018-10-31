Henry Cavill Has Some Intense Legolas Hair in First Look at The Witcher

If you never get to see Henry Cavill don the Superman cape anew again, at least you’ll have him sporting silver hair and fighting mythological Slavic monsters. Today, Netflix released a brief first look at Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the star character of its forthcoming series adaptation of The Witcher. Based on a collection of books that eventually became video games, The Witcher is a medieval fantasy story that follows Geralt, a magically endowed beast-hunter known as a Witcher. It was announced last year that Lauren Schmidt Hissrich would develop the show, after previously writing for and co-executive-producing Marvel’s The Defenders and Daredevil for Netflix. The Witcher is slated for eight episodes, and will film in Eastern Europe. But based on a Variety report, we’re sorry to say you probably won’t get to see Cavill slaying monsters in his full silver-haired glory until 2020.