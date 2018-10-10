See the First Teaser for Disney’s Live-Action Remake of Aladdin

A bird’s shadow gently glides over the desert until Agrabah, the city of mystery and enchantment, appears in the distance. The bird, now visibly a parrot, leads us toward a deep, ominous voice. “Only one may enter here,” roars Cave of Wonders, as a shadowy figure enters. “One whose worth lies far within. A diamond in the rough.” It’s Aladdin! The first official teaser for Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin has arrived. Although there’s no sign of Marwan Kenzari’s new hot Jafar, we do get a glimpse of our new flesh-and-blood Aladdin, played by newcomer Mena Massoud (who you can get reacquainted with here). The only other character to make a brief appearance is Jafar’s wisecracking parrot, Iago, whose voice actor is still unnamed. Technically, Genie, voiced by Will Smith, who recently shared the first poster on Instagram (below), appears too, but he’s still trapped in the magic lamp. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who, according to Disney, “brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah,” and co-written by John August and Ritchie, the film will be in theaters May 24, 2019. And just like that, “Arabian Nights” will be stuck in your head until then.

