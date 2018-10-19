Selma Blair Reveals She’s Been Suffering from MS for 15 Years

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for AERIN

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, actress Selma Blair revealed on Saturday that she’s been suffering from Multiple Sclerosis. “I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously,” she wrote. “I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least.” The actress revealed she received her diagnosis in August, and she also expressed her appreciation for her co-workers on the upcoming Netflix series Another Life. “By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job.” She wrote about the show’s costumer helping her into her clothes, the crew members who have been helping her, and her friends, including Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr, for supporting her. Read the full post below: