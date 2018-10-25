Seth Meyers Reassures Voters Migrants Aren’t Coming for Minnesota

Tonight Seth Meyers used his “A Closer Look” segment to take a look at the reaction to Wednesday’s failed bombings. Namely, the fact that the president’s supporters have been so quick to lose their minds over a few interrupted dinners, while the president jokes about reporters being body slammed. He also takes the time to remind every nervous Republican voter out there that no, the migrant caravan is not interested in doubling their trip to live on a frozen lake in Minnesota. But even in the midst of all this darkness, there’s still one thing we can enjoy: watching Lou Dobbs try to pronounce the name of a town in Mexico.