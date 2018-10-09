Adult Girl Scouts Comedy Coming to NBC, With Seth Meyers Tagging Along

Ally Hord and Seth Meyers on Late Night. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Ally Hord is behind a new comedy series in the works at NBC. According to Deadline, the network is developing a comedy written and co-executive-produced by Hord titled Woman Scouts, which follows “a feminist who, after dropping out of grad school, pledges to kickstart the lives of a group of women by becoming an adult Girl Scout troop. There’s no limit to what life achievement badge they can conquer together, if they can just figure out the whole sisterhood thing first.” In addition to Hord, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, and Charlie Grandy (The Mindy Project, Champions) serve as executive producers.

Hord isn’t the only Late Night writer to develop a show at NBC over the past year. Last October, Amber Ruffin — who frequently appears on the show alongside Hord in segments like “Point, Counterpoint” — had a semi-autobiographical show of her own in development titled Going Dutch. Hopefully it’s only a matter of time before we’re blessed with shows from both Hord and Ruffin — and when that happens, hopefully they’ll still find time to stop by the Late Night studio for the occasional segment. We can have it all, right?