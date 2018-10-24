Seth Meyers Helps Donald Trump Seem Funny

Tuesday night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers was kind enough to host another White House press conference. This particular installment was a real treat, as it featured the president himself, and Meyers was able to finally make him seem funny. Not in that way he already tries to be funny, by simply saying shocking things no one can believe he said because why would anyone say that, but funny as in: can write a joke with a set up and a punchline. Imagine, both, at the same time! Well actually, you don’t have to imagine it, because there’s a video.

Related