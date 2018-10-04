Seth Meyers Isn’t Surprised Trump Mocked Dr. Ford

Late Night with Seth Meyers used their ‘A Closer Look’ segment to unpack Donald Trump’s recent reactions to the Brett Kavanaugh allegations. Though Donald may have a new favorite word (Loco! He learned it after meeting people from Mexico!) what he doesn’t seem to have is a shred of decency. After Meyers plays a clip of Trump mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Kavanaugh, he points out that the reaction shouldn’t surprise anyone, since “rock bottom is where he jumped from. Meyers notes that Trump’s own past with sexual assault allegations, and his lies about the Stormy Daniels affair, are probably a good indication of why he’s gone so, as he would say, loco.