Seth Meyers Learns What the Peach Emoji Means

Late Night with Seth Meyers brought back it’s “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” segment on Tuesday night. But this time it took on an extra special meaning, thanks to the fact that Meyers’s voice seemed on the edge of actually giving out for most of it. Luckily he was able to hold out long enough to learn, among other things, that the peach emoji is something some people use to signify a butt. He also found out that Amber Ruffin is going as the ghost of Megyn Kelly’s career for Halloween, and that absolutely nothing in this world pleases women more than a dress with pockets. Nothing. Nope not even that.