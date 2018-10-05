Seth Meyers Doesn’t Think the Non-Trump Republicans Are Any Better

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process is something basically no one wants to take a closer look at, but when you’re a late night host, you basically have to. Late Night with Seth Meyers used their “A Closer Look” segment to look at just how Trumpian all these Republicans actually are, despite their previous attempts to act like they were the only adults in the room. From Lindsay Graham’s red-faced rant and extremely bad crowd work, to all the other entitled powerful men who seem completely outraged by the idea that they can’t have exactly what they want when they want it, Meyers unpacks the power dynamics at work when fancy rich dudes flip out. And he also gives us a haunting image of Lindsay Graham in a singlet.

