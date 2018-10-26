These days anything can be remade regardless if it’s too soon, but before Hollywood even thinks about touching Sofia Copolla’s Lost in Translation, please, Shawn Mendes is way ahead of you. Vulture’s eternal crush (except for one Hunter Harris, who is confused) has stepped into Bill Murray’s slippers and is your new Bob Harris, except, like, in his prime and giving it some real gusto when it’s Suntory time. His “Lost in Japan” video also stars 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe as your new pink-wigged Charlotte because this is the teens’ world and we’re all just living in it. You betcha there’s the elevator meet-cute. There’s also Shawn in the silk bathrobe, Shawn shirtless in the shower, Shawn in a plain white tee shaving his exactly one chin hair. Whisper dirty to me.

