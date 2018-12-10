Last week Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison for sexual assault, one of dozens of alleged assaults he has been accused of over the years. If that idea is hard for you to process, imagine how Cosby himself feels about it. Or, just watch Saturday Night Live imagine it for you. On this week’s show, Seth Meyers finds himself bunking with the disgraced legend, who insists he’s in jail for eating too much salt and owns a pet turtle that may or may not be the actual Quincy Jones. Kenan Thompson’s Cosby might never admit to being a convicted rapist, but he’s at least lucid enough to joke about making a jail break. Brags Cosby, “And I’ve got Woody Allen to drive the get-away car!”

Related