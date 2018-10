Liev Schreiber and Lil Wayne. Photo: Getty Images

Saturday Night Live just revealed another season 44 host and musical guest. Ray Donovan’s Liev Schreiber will make his SNL hosting debut on November 10, and he’ll be joined by musical guest Lil Wayne, who has performed on the show three previous times, most recently during the 2010 episode hosted by Jeff Bridges. SNL first announced the news on Twitter:

In the meantime, Jonah Hill returns to host SNL for the fifth time this weekend. He’ll be joined by musical guest Maggie Rogers.