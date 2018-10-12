Seth Meyers, Paul Simon, and Aidy Bryant Are All Giggles in This Week’s SNL Promo

Seth Meyers heads home to his old job at Saturday Night Live this weekend to make his hosting debut, and there’s a new promo out to get you excited. Meyers is joined by very giggly cast member Aidy Bryant as well as musical guest and longtime friend of the show Paul Simon, who will be making his 15th SNL appearance tomorrow night. The question is: What beloved Seth Meyers sketch might we see a new installment of? Will he take over “Weekend Update”? And most importantly, will his husband Stefon show up? We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out.

