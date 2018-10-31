SNL Fires Up the Old Jonah Hill Robot for This Week’s Promo

Jonah Hill returns to host Saturday Night Live this weekend with musical guest Maggie Rogers — or, at least, that was the original plan for this week’s episode. In a new promo released today, it appears that the actor responsible for introducing the world to the very adult 6-year-old child Adam Grossman forgot that he had signed on to host SNL this week, so the show has been forced to break out the old Jonah Hill robot with some help from cast member Kyle Mooney. Here’s hoping that SNL has time to write a ton of sketches that revolve around Jonah Hill spitting CVS-sized receipts out of his mouth.

Related