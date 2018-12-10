It’s been a tight turn around, but it only took Kanye West two weeks to go from Saturday Night Live musical guest to Saturday Night Live sketch fuel. To be fair, if SNL had made a new sketch show the Sunday after Kanye gave his unaired MAGA rant to their audience, those sketches would have been pretty Kanye-heavy too.

In this week’s cold open, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump slowly realizes over the course of their White House visit that Chris Redd’s West is essentially a “black me.” We don’t want to assume what Kanye’s take on the sketch will be, but based on his return to social media Saturday, it’s probably going to be something like “mind control.”

