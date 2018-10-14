SNL Tries to Scare You Into Caring About Climate Change

The UN published what’s essentially an obituary for the Earth last week, so much so that we wrote 2,000 words on why you should care about, well, how climate genocide is coming. (And fast.) SNL is also flummoxed why the default response from people seems to only be [shruggie], so allow Weekend Update to scare you straight about why you should care. “We’re all gonna lose the planet! We should be sad, right? This whole episode should be a telethon or something, but it’s not,” Michael Che explained. “I think it’s because they keep telling us we’re gonna lose everything, and nobody cares about everything, people only care about some things.” Hey, Fox News readers, what if we told you all the flags and Confederate statues would be gone? White women, your yarn is gonna disappear forever! That means no socks for your shiba inus! “You know how much more black people would care about the planet if you told us we were gonna lose Atlanta in ten years?” added Che. “Black dudes would put windmills on their rims.”

Related