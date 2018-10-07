Pete Davidson Believes Kanye’s Rant Was One of the Worst Moments in SNL History

Capping off a pretty solid season premiere of SNL last week, Kanye West decided to eschew pleasantries in his sign-off in favor of a bizarre pro-Trump speech, a decision that was met with great derision by some of the cast. Pete Davidson, a guy who admits he knows zero to nothing about politics, is now one of those people, and he vented his annoyance on Weekend Update. “It was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” he said, imploring West to return to his medication. “I know you’re like, This is the real me, I’m off the meds. Take them. There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ‘em, it’s great. There’s nothing wrong with taking them! Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass. I’m quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman.” The one time Davidson did go off his meds and bite his mom, though, he bought her a house, so maybe there’s a silver lining?

