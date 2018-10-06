Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Photo: Amy E. Price/2017 Amy E. Price

We’ve been hard-pressed for many (or any) details on the final season of Game of Thrones, which wrapped filming this summer and will premiere in 2019. As much as fans are obsessed with GoT, we at Vulture are just as taken by the loving, adorable friendship of Sophie Turner (Sansa) and Maisie Williams (Arya), a.k.a., the Stark sisters. At New York Comic Con 2018 on Saturday, Turner, who will soon shift gears and hair color for Dark Phoenix, reflected on her time on GoT with her tattoo sister, their sleepovers after shooting, and, ahem, taking baths while high.

“We’re kind of like loners on Game of Thrones, just because the past few seasons Maisie and I have sleepovers every night when we’re shooting. Or every night whenever both of us are in town. We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed,” said Turner. “I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this. We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.”

Turner said the two actually met while auditioning for their star-making roles. “We did a chemistry read together,” said Turner. “It was the final three for Sansa, and I was like, Fuck, I really need to up my game. I went in, and was I like, What’s up?! I gave her a big hug. I was like high-five after every take. I was super extra, but it worked. I read with other Aryas before, but Maisie was special. We just got on like that.”

Later on, Turner shared a few details on the upcoming season and how many precautions are taken to keep its secrets. “The secrecy is crazy,” said Turner. “We have a whole different name for it when we’re shooting it. I think this season it was like the Tree of Life or something.” The actors’ names are changed on the script and the call sheets. Turner said they also have a “drone killer” that shoots down any that fly over the set. “I don’t know how it does it. It creates like this field around and the drones just drop,” she said. “Also, we shoot fake scenes. We got into costume in Croatia because we know the paparazzi lurk around there, so we would spend like half a day doing nothing.”

As far as Sansa’s journey for season eight, Turner said, “I know I say this every season, but Sansa really comes into her own this season. The past few seasons for her and the whole series for her, she’s kind of been somewhat lost as a matter of where she wants to be, who she wants to be, who she wants to surround herself with, and this season she is very very self-assured. She knows what she wants. She knows what she stands for. She knows who she wants to be around, and she faces threats to that this season. But, well, we’ll see how that goes.”