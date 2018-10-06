Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Trailer: Give the Vulcan Salute to Grunge Spock

You don’t have to speak Klingon to know this trailer for Star Trek: Discovery’s second season unveils the most fabulously eyebrowed man this side of the USS Discovery: Mr. Spock himself! Ethan Peck is stepping into the role made famous by Leonard Nimoy, and guess what? Younger Spock also means Grungier Spock, if his facial hair is any indication. “As a child, I had the same vision again and again,” the icon narrates while a jolt of energy brings him to life. “Now I understand its meaning and where it must lead.” You think he likes Nirvana? The season will premiere on January 17.

