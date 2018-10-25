A Star Trek Animated Comedy Is in the Works From a Rick and Morty Writer

Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock in Star Trek: The Original Series. Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Get ready for yet another brand-new Star Trek series — only this time it’s in cartoon form. CBS All Access announced today that it’s handed out a two-season order to a half-hour animated series titled Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is created by Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan. The show will center on “the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships,” according to the logline.

“Mike won our hearts with his first sentence: ‘I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end.’ His cat’s name is Riker. His son’s name is Sagan. The man is committed,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a release. “He’s brilliantly funny and knows every inch of every Trek episode, and that’s his secret sauce: he writes with the pure, joyful heart of a true fan. As we broaden the world of Trek to fans of all ages, we’re so excited to include Mike’s extraordinary voice.”

“As a life-long Trekkie, it’s a surreal and wonderful dream come true to be a part of this new era of Star Trek,” McMahan added. “While Star Trek: Lower Decks is a half-hour, animated show at its core, it’s undeniably Trek — and I promise not to add an episode at the very end that reveals the whole thing took place in a training program.”

In addition to the new show, McMahan also wrote a book about a fake eighth season of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 2015, titled Warped: An Engaging Guide to the Never-Aired 8th Season, which was based on a popular Twitter account he started in 2011.