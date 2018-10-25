Stephen Colbert Unveils First Sketch of the Serial Bomber

Wednesday was an unnerving day for anyone working in media, but luckily The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is on the case. Colbert kicked off his monologue on Wednesday night with an exclusive first look at the police sketch of the serial bomber, or as we might start calling him after seeing it: the #MAGAbomber. We also got a look at CNN’s emergency procedures, which include Wolf Blitzer’s offsite emergency studio, “The Situation Bodega.” And finally, we all get a nice close-up look at some extremely unsolicited bomb pics.