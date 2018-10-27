Photo: Lucas Films

Just as you feared, it seems Disney and Lucasfilm have reportedly abandoned the rumored Boba Fett Star Wars spinoff movie from Logan director James Mangold. While there’s always a chance the project could be secretly still alive, like the bounty hunter himself, Variety reported Friday that Lucasfilm is no longer developing the character’s stand-alone film.

Instead, could Disney perhaps interest you the upcoming streaming series The Mandalorian? “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” executive producer Jon Favereau teased on Instagram earlier this month. “We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.” It’s not exactly the same as Boba Fett’s own movie, but it might be enough to fill that mercenary-shaped hole in your heart for the time being.