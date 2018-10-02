The First Clip From The Conners Has the Perfect Amount of Laurie Metcalf (a Lot)

The first season of The Conners is almost here, and ABC has finally shared some first-look footage of the Roseanne-free spinoff of the Roseanne revival. We see the family making holiday plans and the voice-over teases the elephant in the room by saying, “There’s one thing on everyone’s mind,” before Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) laments to Darlene (Sara Gilbert), “There’s no place for the corn holders.” Psych! Roseanne herself has said that her character will be killed off as a result of an opioid overdose, but that is unconfirmed, and the first teaser isn’t giving any hints, either. But surely, the network wants you to tune in for the season premiere on October 16 to find out.

