Olivia Colman Is a Dead Ringer for Queen Elizabeth in These New Crown Photos

Acting monarch Olivia Colman is taking on two very different British queens in quick succession with The Favourite and The Crown and, predictably, seems to be acing both roles. Colman was recently seen in Wales shooting an episode of The Crown in her full Queen Elizabeth II look, with coiffed hair and quite a large hat. Per the BBC, this was likely to re-create the Queen’s 1966 trip to the town following the Aberfan disaster in 1966, where a colliery waste tip collapsed, killing 116 children and 28 adults. You can compare the archival footage here. Colman will play Elizabeth over the third and fourth seasons of The Crown. The third’s expected to focus on the “Wilson era,” roughly from 1964 to 1976, while the fourth will center on Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana — they’ve already cast their young Prince Charles.