If you like ghosts, New Line Cinema and James Wan are here to be your best friends. They’ve given you Annabelles and Conjurings and Nuns and now you shall have the dreaded La Llorona. Based on the Mexican folktale of a woman who lost her children and now wanders crying as a tortured soul, bringing misfortune to those who encounter her, Wan’s latest film really plays up the malevolence of the Weeping Woman. Set in the 1970s, Llorona stars Linda Cardellini as a social worker and mother of two who must enlist the help of a dispirited priest to try and stop the deadly curse. Co-starring Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, and Marisol Ramirez, The Curse of La Llorona is directed by Michael Chaves, and will open in theaters on April 19.

