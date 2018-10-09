Not pictured: Pawnee’s famous Paunch Burger. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In the third episode of The Good Place season three, Eleanor and the gang all go out for a bite to eat at the Cowboy Skyscraper Buffet, a terrible restaurant covered in fry grease and pictures of David Hasselhoff. The whole restaurant is full of visual gags — a real buffet of Americana, if you will — but it’s a bit hard to see what the actual menu offerings are. Fear not, Vulture has obtained an image of the full Cowboy Skyscraper Menu, so that you can make an informed choice about whether to order the Paunch Burger, the Ol’ Faithful, or to spring for the full Independence Buffet.

It’s worth noting that the existence of the Paunch Burger on this menu suggests The Good Place and Parks and Recreation exist in a shared universe. (Not to mention how Parks and Rec seemed to take place in the same world as The Office.) Let the countdown until Blake Bortles goes to work for Entertainment 720 begin!

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In case you don’t want to squint at the image above, here are all your choices at the Cowboy Skyscraper Buffet, reprinted in full from the menu: