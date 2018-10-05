Photo: NBC/Justin Lubin/NBC

The silliest moments in The Good Place often lurk beyond your eyeline, fuzzing quickly out of focus or appearing for only a brief instant. If you’re a diehard fan, you’ve surely scanned through the background for hidden self-referential callbacks, groan-worthy puns, and the jokes that’d be impossible to spot without the pause button. Well, now we’re here to help!

After every episode this season, join me for a stroll through The Good Place’s best visual jokes, Easter eggs, and other terrific secret gags.

We’ve already seen these jokes in previous scenes of Eleanor’s untimely death by shopping cart. But just in case you missed them: Behind Eleanor, there’s a sign advertising Tahani’s sister Kamilah’s new album. And then, the truck that almost hit Eleanor is carrying an advertisement for a fictional erectile dysfunction drug.

This one is the name of Chidi’s preferred coffee cart at his university in Australia, and it’s also a sly nod to season two’s amazing bounty of food puns.

This medical directory board, seen as Chidi goes to look up Dr. Simone’s office number, is the best and least visible hidden joke of the season-three premiere. Dr. Fran van Plammaram, Ph.D!

Todd the Lava Monster arrives to provide some emotional support for the gang from the Bad Place, frantically working to find Eleanor and her friends. Thanks for bringing the spiders, Todd!

In an overwhelming gesture of selflessness, Tahani deletes all the best celebrities from her phone, including The Edge and The Edge’s private number that not even Bono knows. The Edge appears in her directory alphabetically before the Queen and The Rock.

So nice of Cormac McCarthy and Malcolm Gladwell to blurb Tahani’s book.

Michael intervenes in Jason and Pillboi’s attempt to rob this Mexican restaurant: La Cantina de los Cielos, a.k.a. The Cantina of Heaven.

I am incredibly unsurprised to find Jason and Pillboi having a heart-to-heart in front of a jukebox with a sign reading “Make Jukeboxes Cool Again.”

Welcome to a flood of visual jokes in “The Brainy Bunch,” beginning with an American-themed restaurant called the Cowboy Skyscraper Buffet. Uncle Sam wants you to stuff yourself!

The Cowboy Skyscraper Buffet decor is a nightmarish mishmash of all the best and worst of America. (Mostly the worst.) Here, some wall art featuring an alternative Mount Rushmore: David Hasselhoff, Paris Hilton, Judge Judy, and Hulk Hogan.

Eleanor and the gang are too late to sit at the Florida table — and they don’t purchase the Manifest Destiny package that would let them sit wherever they want — so they end up at the Montana table, which is decorated with both Dana Carvey’s Church Lady and a sketch-artist rendering of the Unabomber.

As Janet and Michael discuss strategy and the frustrations of being earthbound, Janet pours pints of Hasselhoff cider.

Every shot of the restaurant offers new delights. Here, an unfortunately Australian-ized sign urging you to “TAKE A WALKABOUT THE BOTTOMS OF REDWOOD GIANTS,” a very weird Hollywood mural, and a blurry foreground shot of Jason’s order, which includes something deep-fried and wrapped in bacon.

Why would you decorate your American restaurant with already-racist statues of Native Americans historically used to sell cigars, if you could instead take those statues and add sunglasses and a saxophone too?

It’s tough to find a clear shot of the back of Trevor’s fantastically bad Brain-y Bunch sweatshirt, but if you look carefully, it reads, “I Went to Australia and All I Got Was This Lousy Cross-Disciplinary Academic Study and a Ton of New Best Friends!”

Another one that’s hard to see: Jason, all ready for his morning session of a History of Philosophy class, has enthusiastically written “History of Phil and Sophie” in his notebook.

Poor exhausted Chidi summons the energy to start his lecture, but he can only pull it together enough to write “PALTO” on the whiteboard.

When Chidi tries to encourage Eleanor to come back to class, he finds her reading a copy of AUS WEEKLY. Cover stories include “Meet LARRY, the Hemsworth Brother They Don’t Want You to Know About” and “Coldies With Naomi,” a story about posh Australian businesswoman Naomi Simson playing beer pong. Also, don’t miss the advertisement on the back for the Q20 Aeronaut boomerang. Tagline: “You know it will come back, but you still want to let it go.”

When Janet’s all-powerful summoning skills finally return after her trip to Earth, everything she tried to blink into existence suddenly appears in a giant pile. A few of the items: a Barcalounger, a sea turtle, a bicycle, a tractor, an oven, shopping carts, and a billboard reading “Trevor stinks!”

We see even more of Janet’s summoned items as Judge Gen swipes them to try to catch Janet and Michael. The highlight is this restaurant, apparently something that Janet summoned while working at the Cowboy Skyscraper Buffet: a food stand called “Ugly Nick’s Meat Trench.” Open 24 hours!