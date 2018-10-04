The Mule Trailer: Clint Eastwood Sure Has a Lot of Coke

Clint Eastwood has a new horcrux: In The Mule, out December 14, he plays Earl Stone, a lonely man who signs up for what seems like a simple enough driving gig. It turns out that Stone is a drug mule for a Mexican drug cartel, and he’s very good at the job. Earl feels guilty about the way he’s treated his family though, and he’s newly taking stock of his life’s mistakes. Meanwhile, on his case is DEA agent Colin Banks (Bradley Cooper, unfortunately without the beard, the voice, or the shaggy hair, or the co-star that made him so great in A Star Is Born). Dianne Wiest and Michael Peña co-star.

Related