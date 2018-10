Peter Capaldi never got to fulfill his dream of a Doctor Who episode with Jimi Hendrix, but we have a feeling both of those gents would be diggin’ the groovy vibes of the show’s newest title sequence for Jodie Whittaker: A cornucopia of pulsating swirls you might see while looking into a kaleidoscope … on a bunch of drugs. Purples! Blues! Reds! You can basically smell the colors! Also accompanying the new visuals is an updated theme song composed by Segun Akinola, tailor-made for your next trip.

